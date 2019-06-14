MTA rolls out new pride logo on No. 1 subway line

NEW YORK — In honor of Pride Month, the MTA is rolling out the Pride Train!

Commuters can catch these pride trains along the No. 1 line for the month of June.

The Pride Train is now arriving! Come as you are and help us celebrate #Pride2019 pic.twitter.com/YvT61rGAdK — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 13, 2019

In addition to the Pride Train, the MTA also rolled out WorldPride MetroCards.

MetroCards will be sold at select vending machines and station agents at:

50 th Street (C,E)

Street (C,E) 34 St-Hudson Yards (7)

34 th St-Penn Station (1,2,3)

St-Penn Station (1,2,3) 34 th St-Penn Station (A,C,E)

St-Penn Station (A,C,E) 34 th St- Herald Sq (B,D,F,M,N,Q,R)

St- Herald Sq (B,D,F,M,N,Q,R) Grand Central Station -42 nd St (S,4,5,6,7)

St (S,4,5,6,7) Time Square-42 nd Street (A,C,E,N,Q,R,S,1,2,3,7,W)

Street (A,C,E,N,Q,R,S,1,2,3,7,W) 28 Street (1)

23 Street (C,E)

23 Street (1)

23 Street (R,W)

18 St (1)

14 th St-7 th Ave (1,2,3)

St-7 Ave (1,2,3) 14 th St- Union Sq. (L,N,Q,R,W,4,5,6)

St- Union Sq. (L,N,Q,R,W,4,5,6) 14 th St-6 th Ave (F,M)

St-6 Ave (F,M) West 4 th St-Washington Square (A,B,C,D,E,F,M)

St-Washington Square (A,B,C,D,E,F,M) Jackson Heights/Roosevelt Avenue (E,F,M,R)

Steps of Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park will also be transformed into the city’s largest pride flag.

Organizers said the flag, made of rainbow vinyl, will measure 12-by-100 feet, making it what they say is the largest LGBT pride flag in New York City.

This year’s WorldPride event is hosted in New York, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn raids.

In the days leading up to the WorldPride Parade on June 30, several events will be hosted.

For a full list of WorldPride NYC events, click here.