MTA rolls out new pride logo on No. 1 subway line

NEW YORK — In honor of Pride Month, the MTA is rolling out the Pride Train!
Commuters can catch these pride trains along the No. 1 line for the month of June.
In addition to the Pride Train, the MTA also rolled out WorldPride MetroCards.
MetroCards will be sold at select vending machines and station agents at:
- 50th Street (C,E)
- 34 St-Hudson Yards (7)
- 34th St-Penn Station (1,2,3)
- 34th St-Penn Station (A,C,E)
- 34th St- Herald Sq (B,D,F,M,N,Q,R)
- Grand Central Station -42nd St (S,4,5,6,7)
- Time Square-42nd Street (A,C,E,N,Q,R,S,1,2,3,7,W)
- 28 Street (1)
- 23 Street (C,E)
- 23 Street (1)
- 23 Street (R,W)
- 18 St (1)
- 14th St-7th Ave (1,2,3)
- 14th St- Union Sq. (L,N,Q,R,W,4,5,6)
- 14th St-6th Ave (F,M)
- West 4th St-Washington Square (A,B,C,D,E,F,M)
- Jackson Heights/Roosevelt Avenue (E,F,M,R)
Steps of Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park will also be transformed into the city’s largest pride flag.
Organizers said the flag, made of rainbow vinyl, will measure 12-by-100 feet, making it what they say is the largest LGBT pride flag in New York City.
This year’s WorldPride event is hosted in New York, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn raids.
In the days leading up to the WorldPride Parade on June 30, several events will be hosted.