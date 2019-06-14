Man found in Westfield, NJ elementary school parking lot with loaded handgun: police

WESTFIELD, N.J. — A man was arrested after being found in Westfield elementary school parking lot with a loaded handgun and an additional 130 rounds of ammunition, police said Friday.

Around 4 p.m. Thursday, Westfield police responded to a report from the New Castle County Police Department that a man was heading to Tamaques Elementary School and could potentially be armed.

The man, was later identified by police as Thomas Wilkie, 46, from Bear, Delaware.

Classes had already been let out for the day, but Tamaques Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, police said.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found Wilkie in the front of his car holding a loaded .45-caliber handgun, police said. He also allegedly had two additional clips and 130 rounds of ammunition in the vehicle’s trunk.

Wilkie is charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, fourth-degree possession of hollow-point bullets and fourth-degree trespassing on school grounds.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy later tweeted, “Grateful to NJOHSP, NJSP, DEStatePolice, TownOfWestfield law enforcement, UCPONJ, and school officials for their swift response to an armed individual in the parking lot of a Westfield elementary school. This remains an active investigation.”

Wilkie’s detention hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday, June 19.