Kicking off Field Trip Fridays LIVE at Asbury Park, NJ from 6-9 a.m.

ASBURY PARK, N.J. — Summer a few days away, and the PIX11 Morning News is kicking off Field Trip Fridays!

Join PIX11’s Byron Miranda and Jill Nicolini at the Asbury Park Boardwalk as we celebrate the Asbury Park and New Jersey communities.

We’re hanging out with the Langosta Lounge, situated on the boardwalk, with a melange of artists, surfers, musicians and lovers of salt air and sandy toes. Langosta Lounge dishes up seasons, local and coastal inspired cuisine.

If you want to enjoy the beach vibes, there’s also The Wonder Bar. It’s a true classic in Asbury Park, known for great live music, tasty food and the world famous “Yappy Hour,” where dogs run the show.