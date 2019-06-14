Jury reaches verdict in Junior murder trial

THE BRONX — A verdict has been reached in the trial of five men accused of killing a Bronx teen nearly one year ago outside a Bronx bodega.

It’s not yet clear if the jury will return a verdict for all five men accused of murder in the June 20 death of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz. They have the option of deciding on individual defendants one at a time.

There could also be one verdict read out for accused Trinitarios gang members Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, Manuel Rivera, Elvin Garcia, Jose Muniz and Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago. They were all charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and conspiracy.

It’s not clear if the pending verdict is for 1 of the 5 men charged with Junior Guzman-Feliz’s death, or for all 5. The jury has a choice of deciding on individual defendants or all at once. — James Ford (@jamesfordtv) June 14, 2019

The Bronx District Attorney and Junior’s parents will speak after the verdict is read.

Deliberations in the trial began Thursday.

Another 10 men were arrested in connection with the teen’s June 20 death.

Junior was a member of the NYPD Explorers program and dreamed of a future as a police officer.

New Yorkers and people around the world demanded justice for the teen after his death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.