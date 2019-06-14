It’s our birthday! PIX11 turns 71 on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For 71 years, the award-winning PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s flagship television station, has been New York’s home for groundbreaking television.

We present an encore from last year, “PIX11 Celebrating 70 Years.”

We look back at PIX11 from 1948 through today and relive some of the station’s most memorable broadcast moments. From the NY Giants to the Yankees to the Mets…from Cap’n Jack McCarthy to Officer Joe Bolton to Bozo the Clown…from Dawson to Buffy to Supergirl… From the PIX PIX PIX game to the “Yule Log,” “PIX11 Celebrating 70 Years” will track the station’s growth from a small independent station to the powerhouse it is today.