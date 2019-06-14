Hanging in Harlem with the cast of ‘Shaft’

Posted 10:40 AM, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 02:27PM, August 1, 2019

Oji and the cast of "Shaft" take a tour of Harlem. The movie, starring Samuel L. Jackson, hit theaters Friday.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.