Follow-up Friday: Much-needed repairs underway

PIX11's Monica Morales is following up on her stories from the week:

Robert Malone lives in the West Side urban renewal of the wise developments, brownstones run by NYCHA, on 91st Street on the Upper West Side. PIX11 visited on May 10, 2017 to fix his kitchen ceiling. The city fixed Malone’s kitchen ceiling — but now his windows and floors need repairs.

“See these windows, they are being being held by duct tape,” said Malone.

Cynthia Tibbs, his neighbor and a community advocate, says it’s a shame residents like Malone put in tickets and sometimes wait years for repairs.

“These brownstones are falling apart," said Tibbs.

Malone is now a single dad to a beautiful 1 1/2-year-old son named Anthony.

“I hope you can make these repairs before Father’s Day,” said Malone.

A NYCHA spokesperson says staff are working to schedule repairs to the floors, intercom, tub and plaster work in the apartment.

“NYCHA prioritizes immediate health and safety concerns in our residents’ homes. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs."

Elaine Cintron lives in the Lincoln houses in east Harlem and says she never knows what she will encounter in her hallways.

“We try to let the homeless know you can’t come in here but they deficate in the hallways. They break our mailboxes, they try and fight us, and we are afraid. We don’t know if they will pull out a knife or a gun,” said Cintron.

Cintron says a big problem, her front door is always broken.

“People can walk right in at any hour of the day. We put in complaint numbers and nothing is done," said Cintron.

A nycha spokesperson says “NYCHA prioritizes immediate health and safety concerns in our residents’ homes as soon as possible. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

The front door was fixed Monday.

If you have a story email monica@pix11.com