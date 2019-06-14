First Democratic debate groups announced by NBC

The lineup for the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate has been revealed.

NBC has separated the 20 candidates into two groups.

The first group — being referred to as the purple group — will debate on Wednesday, June 26. The group consists of Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

The second group — the orange group — will debate on Thursday, June 27. It features Sen. Kamala Harris, former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, author Marianne Williamson, Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado.

The candidates names were drawn at random, according to NBC.

Candidates were divided into two groups based on their polling numbers. From there, a manual drawing took place, randomly pulling alternating name from each group to create two separate debate groups, according to NBC.