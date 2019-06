WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — A 6-year-old child died at a hospital after he collapsed during lunch at the Port Morris School, sources said on Friday.

An FDNY spokesman confirmed a 911 call came in at 11:37 a.m. for an unconscious individual at the school.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln.

PIX11 has reached out to the Education Department for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.