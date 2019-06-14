DeJong, Fowler help Cards beat Mets twice in odd twinbill

NEW YORK — Dexter Fowler hit a go-ahead, three-run homer moments after Paul DeJong’s tying shot in the eighth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Mets 9-5 to sweep an odd double feature Friday night.

Hours earlier, DeJong helped the Cardinals complete a rally that started the night before, grounding an RBI single against Edwin Díaz in the 10th inning of a 5-4 win. The series opener Thursday was suspended following 8 1/2 innings, right after Harrison Bader drove in the tying run with a two-out double off Díaz in the rain. It took St. Louis 18 minutes to complete the victory.

DeJong tied the late game at 5 with a leadoff homer against Jeurys Familia (2-1). It was DeJong’s 12th homer of the season, including one off NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom on Thursday.

After a double by Yadier Molina and a walk by Bader, Fowler drove a ball into the visiting bullpen in center field, admiring the shot and taking an easy jog around the bases.

Familia gave New York its major league-leading 16th blown save. He was booed loudly after striking out pitcher John Gant to end the inning and has a 6.91 ERA after signing a $30 million, three-year free agent deal this offseason.

DeJong’s homer steadied St. Louis following a rocky seventh. New York rallied for three runs after loading the bases against Andrew Miller with no outs. The big blow was a go-ahead, two-run single by Wilson Ramos off Gant (6-0) to put the Mets up 5-4.

Jose Martinez gave St. Louis a 4-1 lead with a three-run, pinch-hit homer in the fifth off Steven Matz.

Matz hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the inning, becoming the fourth Mets starter to go deep this season. The pitching staff entered the night tied with Arizona for the major league lead with four homers.

Matz also singled and raised his average to .261 this season. The left-hander pitched six innings, allowing four runs (three earned) and three hits while striking out six.

Kolten Wong added a leadoff homer for the Cardinals in the ninth.

New York made two errors in the late game, bringing its total to an NL-most 50 through 69 games.