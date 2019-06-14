Arson suspected in massive Brooklyn fire that injured 13

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — Police and fire marshals are looking for a man they believe set fire to a car, which extended to three houses in Brooklyn.

According to sources, authorities have someone on their radar who may have been caught on surveillance video fleeing the scene.

Officers believe someone first lit a vehicle on fire, which then spread to the home of Rabbi Jonathan Max.

Surveillance video offers the first clues into how a massive 4-alarm fire sparked on East 17th Street in Midwood early Thursday.

Video shows the fire ignite in seconds, suggesting a possible explosion. Someone is also seen running from the area just seconds later.

Fire officials said the blaze quickly spread to homes on either side.

Thirteen people were injured, including a 6-month-old boy, who remains in critical condition.

Among those hospitalized were three firefighters and an EMS Lieutenant.

It took about 170 firefighters to get the flames under control, eventually leaving seven people homeless and three houses in ruins.

As of Friday morning, firefighters were still on scene, watching for any hot spots.