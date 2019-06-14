2 tornadoes touched down in NJ on Thursday night, uprooted trees and damaged homes

NEW JERSEY — Two tornadoes touched down in New Jersey on Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

They initially only reported one tornado, but confirmed a second one on Friday. One was confirmed in Mullica Hill. The second went from Deptford Township to Blackwood in a discontinuous path.

No fatalities or injuries were reported with either tornado. An NWS survey of the area around the Mullica Hill tornado found it caused damage to fencing at one residence and ripped a gutter off another home. Furniture outdoors was lifted into the air and trees outdoor were damaged. That tornado had maximum wind speeds of 60-70 mph.

The tornado that traveled around Deptford Township and Blackwood was faster and had maximum wind speeds of 90-100 mph. It snapped and uprooted trees, according to the NWS. There was also damage to three homes in Deptford Township when portions of trees fell. In Blackwood, an uprooted tree damaged an apartment building.

Three tornadoes touched down in New Jersey over the last month. One touched down in the Stanhope area in late May.