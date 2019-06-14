Justice for Junior: Jury finds all 5 gang members guilty of first-degree murder
2 tornadoes touched down in NJ on Thursday night, uprooted trees and damaged homes

Posted 4:54 PM, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:06PM, June 14, 2019

NEW JERSEY — Two tornadoes touched down in New Jersey on Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

A screenshot of video shot by Hope Hinkson shows what appears to be a tornado on June 13, 2019, in Wenonah. The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in nearby Mullica Hill.

They initially only reported one tornado, but confirmed a second one on Friday. One was confirmed in Mullica Hill. The second went from Deptford Township to Blackwood in a discontinuous path.

No fatalities or injuries were reported with either tornado. An NWS survey of the area around the Mullica Hill tornado found it caused damage to fencing at one residence and ripped a gutter off another home. Furniture outdoors was lifted into the air and trees outdoor were damaged. That tornado had maximum wind speeds of 60-70 mph.

The tornado that traveled around Deptford Township and Blackwood was faster and had maximum wind speeds of 90-100 mph. It snapped and uprooted trees, according to the NWS. There was also damage to three homes in Deptford Township when portions of trees fell. In Blackwood, an uprooted tree damaged an apartment building.

Three tornadoes touched down in New Jersey over the last month. One touched down in the Stanhope area in late May.

 

