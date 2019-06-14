2 arrested, charged in shooting of 7-year-old Bronx boy

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Two men have been arrested and charged for the shooting of a 7-year-old Bronx boy.

The boy was out for a walk with his grandmother on June 5 when he was grazed by a bullet near East 137th Street and St. Ann’s Avenue in Mott Haven, an NYPD spokesperson said. His right leg was injured.

Police charged Manuel Colon, 31, with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment. Keyshawn Williams, 21, was charged with attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Surveillance video showed the gunman running from the scene after he opened fire outside the Millbrook Houses

Neighbors were horrified in the wake of the shooting. Resident Terrell Vickers wants more police patrols.

“It wasn’t as bad over here when we saw cops on every corner,” Vickers said.