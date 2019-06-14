1 dead, 1 injured after fire breaks out at Long Island home

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. — One person is dead and another person is injured after a fire broke out at a Long Island home Friday morning.

Authorities responded to a blaze at a Ohls Street home in Patchogue around 9:45 a.m., police said.

One person died from their injuries, and another person was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to Suffolk County Police.

The Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating the fire.

