Two men assault and rob food delivery man in Bronx: police

MT. HOPE, the Bronx — Police are looking for two men they say attacked and robbed a food delivery man in the elevator of a Bronx apartment building in May.

The victim was making a food delivery to an apartment at 215 Bush St. in the Mt. Hope section of the Bronx on Friday, May 31, around 1 p.m. when two unidentified men followed him into the building’s elevator, police said.

Once the elevator doors closed, the men began hitting the delivery man numerous times with closed fists, causing visible bruising and swelling, according to authorities.

The two men then stole $200 in cash from the victim’s pocket as well as his cellphone, and fled westbound on Bush Street, police said.

The first man is described by police as about 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds, and last seen wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, black durag, black pants, and red sneakers.

Police describe the second man as about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, and last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and black sneakers.

The NYPD has released the below surveillance images of the men police are looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).