Tornado warning issued in Ocean County, NJ

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ — A tornado warning was issued for Ocean County in New Jersey on Thursday night.

The National Weather Service issued the warning shortly after 9 p.m. when a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Pemberton moving east at 35 mph. The warning expired at 9:30 p.m.

Pea-sized hail is possible in the area. The National Weather Service warns flying debris will be dangerous to people outside without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is also likely.

Towns in the region include Presidential Lakes Estates, Pemberton, Wrightstown, Presidential Lakes, Woodruff, Cedar Glen Lakes, Whiting, Browns Mills, Leisuretowne, Country Lake Estates, Crestwood Village, Pemberton Heights, Fort Dix and New Egypt.

More than 60,000 people live in the area impacted.

This is the second tornado warning issued in New Jersey on Thursday. The National Weather Service issued one for parts of the state further south earlier Thursday night.