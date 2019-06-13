Tornado touchdown confirmed in Mullica Hill, NJ

MULLICA HILL, NJ — A tornado touchdown was confirmed in New Jersey on Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado warning had been issued for the area earlier in the evening.

“Given video of a clear funnel with some small debris being lofted, a tornado touchdown has been confirmed in Mullica Hill, NJ this evening,” the NWS Mount Holly twitter account tweeted.

This is the second tornado in New Jersey over the last month. One touched down in the Stanhope area in late May.

Information on the strength and path of the tornado has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.