Steps of NYC park to be transformed into city’s largest pride flag

This weekend, the steps of a New York City park will be transformed from gray granite to the city’s largest pride flag.

Organizers said the flag, made of rainbow vinyl, will measure 12-by-100 feet, making it what they say is the largest LGBT pride flag in New York City.

In honor of Pride month, the massive flag is an effort to “celebrate the progress that’s been made over the past 50 years, and to shine a light on the LGBTQ community’s continued fight for the universal human rights,” according to the park’s website.

The pride flag is located in New York City’s Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park, which is on the southern tip of Roosevelt Island.

The park is named after a 1941 speech in which FDR outlined four “essential human freedoms”: freedom of speech and expression, freedom of worship, freedom from want and freedom from fear.

“The stairs are just an extension of those freedoms,” Stephanie Tumbaga, a park spokeswoman, told CNN. “We are champions of human rights and LGBTQIA+ rights are included in that.”

The official unveiling, set for Saturday, is part of a larger event titled “Ascend With Pride,” which includes Drag Queen Story Hour, VideoOut, an online library that catalogs coming out stories, food trucks and Little Bee Books, a children’s book publisher with an emphasis on inclusivity.

Visitors can see the rainbow stairs will from June 14 to 30. This is the first time the park’s stairs will be transformed into the LGBT pride flag, Tumbaga said.