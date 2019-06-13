Recent Bronx robbery attempt part of a pattern: police

MORRIS HEIGHTS, The Bronx — A recent armed robbery attempt in Morris Heights appears to be part of a pattern, police said Wednesday.

On May 10, just after 7 p.m., officials say the female suspect approached a man, 54, inside the elevator of a residential apartment building at 10 Richmond Plaza. Police say she tried to take his wallet, but was unsuccessful.

Back on March 13 around the same time of day, police say a 21-year-old female victim was robbed at knifepoint inside a Chase Bank, located at 1755 University Avenue by the ATM. The suspect allegedly stole $780 in cash and a debit card.

Police say the female suspect is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 120 pounds with a thin build, and is 28 to 30 years old. She has green eyes and light brown hair.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

