Press secretary Sarah Sanders leaving the White House

Posted 4:15 PM, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 04:32PM, June 13, 2019

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is leaving the position, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday.

“After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” he tweeted. “She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!”

It’s not clear who will replace Sanders when she leaves at the end of June.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.