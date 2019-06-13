Press secretary Sarah Sanders leaving the White House

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is leaving the position, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday.

“After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” he tweeted. “She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!”

After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

It’s not clear who will replace Sanders when she leaves at the end of June.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.