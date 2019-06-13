Postal Service issues George H.W. Bush ‘Forever’ stamp

The US Postal Service on Wednesday issued a commemorative “Forever” stamp for former President George H.W. Bush, rolling out the new stamp on what would have been the late President’s 95th birthday.

The USPS officially dedicated the stamp during an event at Bush’s presidential library in College Station, Texas, that included members of the former President’s family. The creation of the stamp for Bush, who died late last year, was first announced in April.

The stamp consists of a portrait of Bush painted by artist Michael J. Deas and based on a 1997 photograph taken by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders. Phil Jordan was the art director and stamp designer.

In a statement released Wednesday, the USPS highlighted some of Bush’s achievements during his years in public office, saying that as America’s 41st president — in addition to making history on other fronts — he “guided the United States and its allies to a peaceful victory in the Cold War, helped engineer the reunification of Germany and led a multinational coalition that successfully forced Iraq to withdraw from Kuwait during the Persian Gulf War.”

Robert M. Duncan, chairman of the USPS Board of Governors, who served as the dedicating official, said in a statement that the stamp “helps to capture the spirit and essence of a remarkable man.”

“Throughout his life, President Bush enjoyed sending handwritten letters to friends, colleagues and family, so it is especially fitting to honor him with his own stamp,” Duncan said.

The stamp went on sale on Wednesday, according to the USPS. Stamps with the “Forever” designation retain their value no matter how prices change in the future.