Possibly the only known recording of artist Frida Kahlo’s voice found, Mexican Sound Library says

The National Sound Library of Mexico has found what it says could be the first known voice recording of artist Frida Kahlo.

The recording was found in the pilot of “El Bachiller,” a 1955 radio show. The show featured a profile of Diego Rivera, Kahlo’s muralist husband, Mexico’s Department of Culture said in a news release.

“Have you ever imagined how the voice of #FridaKahlo could have sounded?” the sound library, Fonoteca Nacional, asked in a Tweet.

Kahlo’s voice is one of the “most requested and sought after” from the library, said Fonoteca Nacional Director Pável Granados, according to the release.

“This could be the voice of #FridaKahlo,” the Department of Culture tweeted.

The voice thought to be the painter’s can be heard reading a text titled “Portrait of Diego,” according to the release.

Authorities will continue to investigate to make sure it is Kahlo’s voice, the department said.

Kahlo died in 1954, and the radio show notes the audio is the voice of the artist, “who no longer exists,” the department said. The recording is thought to have been made in 1953 or 1954.

There are 1,300 tapes in the “El Bachiller” collection still to be digitized and cataloged, so another recording of Kahlo’s voice may exist, the department said.