NY Assembly votes to nix religious exemption for vaccine mandates

ALBANY — The New York state Assembly has voted to eliminate a religious exemption to vaccine mandates for schoolchildren in the face of its worst measles outbreak in decades.

The Democrat-led chamber approved the bill Thursday. The Senate plans to take up the measure later in the day.

Similar exemptions are allowed in 46 states. But lawmakers in several of them are also considering eliminating the waiver.

Maine nixed its religious exemption earlier this year.

Hundreds of parents of unvaccinated children gathered at New York’s Capitol before Thursday’s vote to protest what several called an assault on religious freedom.

Supporters say misinformation spread by vaccine opponents is creating a public health crisis and putting children who can’t get vaccinated for medical reasons at risk.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he supports eliminating the exemption.