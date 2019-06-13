NJ tanning shop owner accused of filming unsuspecting customers

NEWARK — The owner of a Nutley tanning salon has been arrested for allegedly filming customers without their knowledge.

The Essex County prosecutor’s office and Nutley police announced charges Thursday against Martino Poli.

They said a woman reported noticing what appeared to be a camera lens recording her at the Sun of a Beach tanning salon just north of Newark.

The prosecutor’s office says a search Wednesday recovered what are believed to be recording devices as well as cocaine and marijuana.

The 38-year-old Poli is charged with invasion of privacy, child endangerment and a drug offense.

The Stanhope man was being held in the county jail pending a detention hearing next week.

No one answered at two numbers listed for Poli, and it wasn’t known if he had retained an attorney.

