New dad needs repairs to his NYCHA apartment

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Years ago, the New York City Housing Authority fixed the ceiling in a man's apartment, but now his windows and floors need repairs.

New dad Robert Malone is frustrated by the state of his home in the West Side Urban renewal of the Wise Developments on 91st Street

“See these windows, they are being being held by duct tape,” said Malone.

Neighbor and community advocate Cynthia Tibbs says it’s a shame that residents put in tickets and sometimes wait years for repairs.

“These brownstones are falling apart," said Tibbs.

Malone is a single dad to a beautiful one-and-a-half-year-old son named Anthony.

“I hope you can make these repairs before Father’s Day,” said Malone.

A NYCHA spokesperson says staff are working to schedule repairs to the floors, intercom, tub and plaster work in the apartment.

“NYCHA prioritizes immediate health and safety concerns in our residents’ homes. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs,”

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com