Midday with Muller: ‘Junior’ jury begins deliberations, massive Brooklyn fire rips through three homes

Posted 1:26 PM, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 01:33PM, June 13, 2019

After weeks of testimony, deliberations have begun in the trial of five men charged with killing “Junior” Guzman Feliz. James Ford is live from the courthouse, nearly one year after the slaying. Plus, Jennifer Bisram is in Midwood as investigators try to determine the cause of a massive fire that sent 12 people to the hospital. Shirley Chan is in for John Muller with today’s Midday News.

