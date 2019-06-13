Mexican actress Edith Gonzalez dead at 54

Mexican actress Edith Gonzalez, known for her work in soap operas like “Salomé” and “Nunca te olvidaré,” died Thursday, according to Mexican news agency Notimex and television stations TV Azteca and Televisa.

She was 54.

Gonzalez, who was born in Monterrey, Mexico, was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2016.

She announced her cancer diagnosis on Instagram, with a picture of her in a hospital bed, explaining she suffered severe abdominal pains, which led doctors to find the cancerous tissues.

She is survived by her husband Lorenzo Lazo, whom she married in 2010, and her child, Constanza Creel Gonzalez.

Politicians, colleagues and fans of Gonzalez, including actress Laura Zapata and journalist Adela Micha, have tweeted out their condolences to the family.

Siento mucho el fallecimiento de mi querida y admirada @EdithGonzalezMx actriz mexicana, que dio batalla al cáncer. A Socorro su madre, su hija, su esposo @LazoMargain a su familia entera mi más sentido pésame, mis condolencias QDEP 💐💐💐 hermosa. pic.twitter.com/zXS9tZS91O — Laura Zapata (@LAURAZAPATAM) June 13, 2019

QEPD la siempre bella Edith González… pic.twitter.com/h1Swj7HenI — Pedro C. Piña Loredo (@PedroPinaLoredo) June 13, 2019

Lamento profundamente el fallecimiento de la gran actriz Edith González. Mi más sincero pésame a sus familiares y amigos. QEPD. #mm — Miguel Ángel Mancera (@ManceraMiguelMX) June 13, 2019

Q.E.P.D

Edith González perdió la dura batalla contra el cáncer.https://t.co/wDVnQol3LQ — Adela Micha (@Adela_Micha) June 13, 2019