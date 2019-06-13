Two injured as massive Brooklyn house fire spreads to two more buildings: FDNY

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — Firefighters are working to put out a massive four-alarm Brooklyn house fire that spread to two additional buildings early Thursday morning, officials confirm.

The FDNY said at least two people were injured in the blaze but we do not know their condition at this time.

The fire started around 4:20 a.m. at 1488 East 17th St., between Avenue N and Avenue O, in the Midwood area of Brooklyn, the FDNY said.

There is no information about what started the fire at this time.

Citizen App video shows the intense flames shooting out of the house, while videos tweeted by the New York Rescue Response team shows flames engulfing the home and spreading to another home.

Additional Video from:

Brooklyn 1488 East 17 St. @FDNY operating at a 4 Alarm Fire pic.twitter.com/BUxL8HWzBK — NYRRT (@NYRRT) June 13, 2019

Brooklyn: East 17 - Avenue N, @FDNY operating at a 4 Alarm Fire, fire in a 3 story private dwelling with extension to 2 exposures, 1 injury pic.twitter.com/gb5lhcN6No — NYRRT (@NYRRT) June 13, 2019

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.