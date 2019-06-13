Man arrested in 1986 rape and killing of 11-year-old girl

NORWALK, Conn. — Police in Maine have arrested a man in connection with the 1986 rape and killing of an 11-year-old girl in Connecticut.

Police in Maine have arrested Marc Karun in connection with the 1986 rape and killing of an 11-year-old girl in Connecticut. (Norwalk Police Dept.)

Authorities in Norwalk, Connecticut, say Marc Karun was taken into custody Wednesday as he left his home in Stetson, Maine. Officials say Karun is expected to be charged with murder and sexual assault when he is brought to Connecticut.

Kathleen Flynn disappeared on Sept. 23, 1986, while walking home from Ponus Ridge Middle School in Norwalk. Her body was found about 100 feet off a path near the school.

Police have not release details about the arrest.

It’s not clear if Karun has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

Kathleen’s family released a statement thanking police and saying it continues to be a difficult time for them.

