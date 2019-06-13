Man, 62, shatters MTA bus windshield with cane: police

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx — A man was arrested after he allegedly damaged and shattered an MTA bus windshield with his cane in the Bronx Thursday morning.

The 62-year-old man, who police described as an emotionally disturbed person, was taken into custody on a criminal mischief charge after he used his cane to damage the bus in the vicinity of Grand Concourse and E. 150th Street around 7:30 a.m., authorities said.

Citizen video shows the vacant Bx2 MTA bus on the street, with its windshield shattered.