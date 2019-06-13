Mac Miller’s first posthumous song released

It’s a bittersweet moment for the friends, family and fans of the late rapper Mac Miller.

Nine months after his death, R&B group Free Nationals released the single “Time” featuring Miller.

Miller died of an accidental overdose in September at age 26. The drugs in Miller’s system included fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner found.

He dated Ariana Grande for two years before the couple split in 2018.

As a teenager, Miller started his career in music by putting out mixtapes in his native Pittsburgh.

In 2012, his first album, “Blue Slide Park,” became the first independent debut to hit the top of the Billboard charts in more than 16 years. Miller was 19.