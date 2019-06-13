Long Island man arrested after pointing laser at Army National Guard helicopter: police

Posted 8:41 AM, June 13, 2019, by

MOUNT SINAI, L.I. — A man was arrested Wednesday after he pointed a laser at an Army helicopter over Long Island, Suffolk County Police said.

The town of Islip notified 9-1-1 Wednesday night that a laser had been pointed at an Army National Guard helicopter about ten miles northeast of MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma at about 9:45 p.m., authorities said.

A Police Aviation Section helicopter responded to the area and determined the exact address the laser had originated from, a residential home in Mount Sinai, police said.

Officers then headed to the home and arrested 72-year-old Robert Simione, who is expected to be charged with reckless endangerment, according to police.

Authorities said Simione will be arraigned at a later date.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.