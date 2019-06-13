Long Island man arrested after pointing laser at Army National Guard helicopter: police

MOUNT SINAI, L.I. — A man was arrested Wednesday after he pointed a laser at an Army helicopter over Long Island, Suffolk County Police said.

The town of Islip notified 9-1-1 Wednesday night that a laser had been pointed at an Army National Guard helicopter about ten miles northeast of MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma at about 9:45 p.m., authorities said.

A Police Aviation Section helicopter responded to the area and determined the exact address the laser had originated from, a residential home in Mount Sinai, police said.

Officers then headed to the home and arrested 72-year-old Robert Simione, who is expected to be charged with reckless endangerment, according to police.

Authorities said Simione will be arraigned at a later date.