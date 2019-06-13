Coyote attacks several people at NJ park, police say

FAIRFIELD, NJ — A coyote attacked several people at a Fairfield park, police said Thursday.

The coyote was seen at the Hollywood Avenue Park, police said. The park has been closed until further notice.

People in the area are advised not to approach the coyote and to immediately notify the Fairfield Police Department if they spot the animal.

Injuries were minor, officials said.

Police notified New Jersey Fish and Game about the coyote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.