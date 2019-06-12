Woman in critical condition after Queens hit-and-run: police

OAKLAND GARDENS, Queens — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by an SUV that fled the scene, while she was crossing a street in Queens late Tuesday night, police said.

The 47-year-old woman was struck by a white Dodge Durango as she crossed the intersection at 22rd Place and 64th Avenue in the Oakland Gardens neighborhood of Queens Tuesday night just before midnight, police said.

After the driver of the SUV fled the scene, the victim was taken to North Shore University Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition Wednesday, according to authorities.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is on going.