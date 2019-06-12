Teen riding bike struck by vehicle in hit-and-run on Long Island: police

Posted 12:07 PM, June 12, 2019, by

COPIAGUE, L.I. — Suffolk County Police say they’re looking for a driver that struck a teenager riding their bike on Long Island and then fled the scene Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call for a hit-and-run just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after the teen bike rider was struck on Louis Street in Copiague, according to police.

The teens injuries were non-life-threatening authorities said.

It is not currently known if police have identified the driver involved in the hit-and-run or are still investigating.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.