Teen riding bike struck by vehicle in hit-and-run on Long Island: police

COPIAGUE, L.I. — Suffolk County Police say they’re looking for a driver that struck a teenager riding their bike on Long Island and then fled the scene Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call for a hit-and-run just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after the teen bike rider was struck on Louis Street in Copiague, according to police.

The teens injuries were non-life-threatening authorities said.

It is not currently known if police have identified the driver involved in the hit-and-run or are still investigating.