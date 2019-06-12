Nurses, city leaders call for better work conditions, funding at city hospitals

Watch above as nurses and officials rally at City Hall.

NEW YORK — Registered nurses, elected officials and community leaders hold a rally at the steps of City Hall Wednesday morning to call for funding and better staffing solutions at city hospitals.

Nurses argue that the lack of funding and understaffing is causing troubling conditions for both staff and patients and public hospitals take in more costs and services private hospitals avoid, including extensive Level 1 trauma capacity, unreimbursed and underfunded medical services and disproportionate share of care for those how are uninsured or under insured.

Nurses and local leaders argue “enough is enough” on the heels of the NYC Care announcement, where another 600,000 people could become City hospital patients.