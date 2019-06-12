Newark art teacher charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old boy while school was in session: cops

Luis Aviles, a Newark art teacher accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student

NEWARK, N.J. — A Newark public-school art teacher has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy during school hours, police said Wednesday.

Luis Aviles, 50, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, is facing multiple counts of sexual assault, according to Essex County prosecutors.

Aviles, who has taught in the Newark school system for 19 years,  is accused of committing the assaults on school grounds while classes were in session.

According to the victim, the assaults began back in December 2017.

These allegations follow just months after a 31-year-old teacher’s aide in Newark was accused of  having sex with a 14-year-old boy back in February. 

