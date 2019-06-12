Man shot and killed while walking his dog in Harlem: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM — A man died Monday after he was shot in the leg in the Hamilton Heights area of Harlem, police confirmed.

The shooting occurred around 2:21 a.m. Monday near the corner of Amsterdam Avenue and West 146th Street, according to the NYPD.

The victim, 40-year-old Winston McKay, was walking his dog when the incident occurred, police said. It is unclear if McKay was the intended target.

After being shot in the right leg, McKay was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction prior to the arrival of authorities, officials said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

