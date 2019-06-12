Man needs 30 stitches after pit bull attack in Central Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTRAL PARK — A beautiful day in Central Park turned terrifying for a family when a pit bull charged at them and attacked one of them.

The Chodkowski family -- husband Chris, wife Erica, infant daughter and labradoodle Bailey -- was on their usual walk through the park. They had just sat down on a bench near the Bethesda Fountain and were enjoying breakfast around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when the out of control pit bull charged.

The dog jumped all over Erica and their daughter before landing on Chris and attacking, biting into his right arm. Chris Chodkowski needed 30 stitches after the dog jumped on him.

The pit bull's owner showed up but then left, even after Erica pleaded him to stay.

"He didn’t say anything, he got there very quickly after the incident and my husband Chris was bleeding quite badly," she said. "It was a gruesome scene, it was quite bloody everywhere and [my daughter] was screaming and the dogs were barking."

The family is asking for the owner to reach out, because they need help medically and need information on the dog, such as whether or not it was vaccinated.

Chris Chodkowski will be out of work for a while and can't even pick up his own daughter. He's begun a protocol of getting weekly rabies shots.