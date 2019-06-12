Man gunned down inside Brooklyn deli

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A 48-year-old man was gunned down inside a Brooklyn deli on Wednesday evening, police said.

He was shot repeatedly in the neck and torso, NYPD officials said. Responding officers found him lying unconscious and unresponsive inside the back of the deli.

Emergency medical services rushed the man to Interfaith Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Police have not yet released the man’s name. No arrests have been made. The NYPD has not released any surveillance images of the shooter.

