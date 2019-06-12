House to vote on permanent funding for 9/11 victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the House is expected to vote on permanent funding for 9/11 victims, comedian Jon Stewart was blunt, speaking to Congress Tuesday, with the goal to make lawmakers uncomfortable.

"Sick and dying they showed up. They came here to talk to no one,” Stewart expressing his outrage at the members of the House Judiciary committee who chose to skip the hearings with dozens of 9/11 first responders and their supporters.

John Stewart left any comedy behind as he emotionally continued his mission to ensure the financial future of America’s first responders.

In New York, they boarded buses to Washington D.C. in the pre-dawn hours, trying to hold Congress accountable for failing to re-authorize the 9/11 compensation fund.

Luis Alvarez, a former detective in the bomb squad railed against those in attendance.

"This fund is not a ticket to paradise. It is there to provide for our families when we can't."

Alvarez, a former NYPD detective has endured 69 rounds of chemotherapy to battle his cancer, was determined to take on congressional leaders Tuesday, even though he faces a chemo treatment the next day.

Stewart pointed out the difference in the room.

"Behind me they showed up, in front of me nearly empty. It's shameful."

Stewart's outrage on display as frail first responders begged for lawmakers to do what they'd already promised and take care of their families financially.

Disheartening to all? A lack of commitment from powerful members of Congress

Mitch McConnell was peppered with questions about why first responders have to continually battle to get what has been promised to them.

"Gosh, I hadn't looked at that lately. I’ll have to we've always dealt with that in the past in a compassionate way and I think we will again." Stewart was ready with an answer.

"They did their jobs. Do yours."