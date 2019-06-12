City fails to adequately fund meal programs for seniors, advocates say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Seniors are the fastest growing group in New York City and, by 2020, senior citizens are expected to account for 20.6 percent of our population, but advocates say the city is neglecting the vulnerable community.

New York City continues 20 percent less to senior meal programs than our counterparts around the country, advocates say. Seniors are demanding the city council and Mayor Bill de Blasio step up.

De Blasio mandated cuts to social service agencies, but the Department for the Aging needs and increase in funding, according to United Neighborhood Houses policy analyst Tara Klein.

In 2017, 18 percent of seniors were living below the poverty level in New York City, data shows. That's almost twice the national rate.

According to a spokesperson from the Food Bank for New York, food insecurity is tied to poverty.