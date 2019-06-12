Beto O’Rourke unveils plan to protect LGBTQ rights ahead of leading Pride Run in Manhattan

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke unveiled a plan to protect LGBTQ rights Wednesday, the same day he’s set to lead a Pride Run jog up Manhattan’s west side.

The two mile Pride Run starts Wednesday, June 12, between 7:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. at Rockefeller Park in lower Manhattan, heading north along the Hudson River Greenway. The jog ends at the LGBTQ Memorial site along the Hudson River, near West 12th Street.

In his newly unveiled plan, the former Texas congressman promises to use executive orders to overturn the Trump administration’s transgender troop ban and reverse the practice of discharging HIV-positive service members.

O’Rourke wants to work with Congress to pass The Equality Act, which he says would ensure LGBTQ people can “fully participate in public life without discrimination” in employment, housing and “access to public spaces and services.”

The plan released Wednesday includes a universal health care coverage system that would guarantee LGBTQ people access to hormone “and other gender-affirming treatments.”

And O’Rourke pledges to make it easier for the U.S. to accept LGBTQ refugees.

O’Rourke announced his 2020 campaign in March.