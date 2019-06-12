74-year-old man found shot dead inside his Long Island home

Posted 11:19 AM, June 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:24AM, June 12, 2019

DIX HILLS, N.Y. — A 74-year-old man was found shot dead inside his Long Island home Tuesday night, police said.

Armindo Reis lived alone in his Dix Hills home along Penn Drive. When neighbors weren’t able to get in contact with Reis during the day, they called his son, cops said.

When Reis’ son arrived at his father’s home, he found his father unconscious and called 911, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found Reis with a gunshot wound to his head, cops said.

Reis was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, there were no signs of forced entry. Police are trying to determine whether the incident was random or targeted.

Anyone with  information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

