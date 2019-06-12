20 dogs dead, nearly 200 dogs rescued from hoarding situation in NJ

HUNTERDON COUNTY, N.J. — Nearly 200 dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation in New Jersey.

St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center was called to an undisclosed location in Hunterdon County with a hoarding case.

About 188 living dogs were seized, and more than 20 dogs were reported dead at the scene, according to an MSPCA spokesperson

All dogs seemed to have had limited human contact and little to no veterinary care, according to the MSPCA, which was also called to the property to assist St. Hubert’s.

Some dogs are pregnant and have masses and infections.

The dogs were removed from the squalor and brought to safety.

As the MSCPA hopes to vaccinate, de-worm and microchip all the animals, along with additional medical care, the organization is asking for donations from monetary donations and shelter items to fostering and adopting the dogs.

To donate: You can donate directly through Facebook OR checks can be mailed to:

MCSPCA

Hunterdon Case

260 Wall Street

Eatontown NJ 07724

Shelter items: Donations can be dropped off at our Eatonton shelter or you can utilize our Amazon Wish List here: amzn.to/2Kdcy6P

Fostering: If you are able to foster a dog, please email Fostering@monmouthcountyspca.org

Adopt: The dogs are currently not up for adoption. They need to be medically cleared, spayed/neutered and assessed before they will be ready to meet their potential forever homes. It may take 2 to 3 weeks before they are up for adoption.

This story has been updated with the number of living dogs rescued. It was initially reported more than 200 dogs were rescued.