Unwelcome raccoon visitor stops by Linden Houses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Carolyn Wilson lives at the Linden Houses in East New York, and says what happened Monday morning in her lobby was quite the scary experience: she came face-to-face with a raccoon.

“A raccoon just sat there looking ready to attack. He wanted to jump someone,” said Wilson.

When PIX11 visited Tuesday, the grounds looked very clean.

“Keeping NYCHA developments clean is a partnership between our residents and our staff." said a NYCHA spokesperson. "We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

More from NYCHA:

Staff immediately responded to resident concerns on Monday when it learned of the wildlife issue. We are scheduling for safe removal of the animals as soon as possible.

Staff regularly closes open doors in common areas, and checks them daily to ensure they are operational. There are no open work orders for common area doors at 270 Wortman Ave.

Common areas at the development are also regularly checked for improperly disposed waste, which staff also addresses on a daily basis.

If you have a story email monica@pix11.com.