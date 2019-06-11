Storms rolling through Tuesday morning should clear out by afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect rain and possible thunderstorms during your Tuesday morning commute as a cold front moves through the area. Fortunately, the skies will likely clear up by this afternoon, as high pressure arrives. More good news: The humidity should decrease as the sun comes out.

The high temperature Tuesday will be 78 in the city and in the upper 70s in the surrounding suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will center itself over the area. Temperatures will be close to seasonable with a high of 77 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with rain returning to the region as an area of low pressure will move on from the south. Temperatures will be a bit below seasonable with a high of 72 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy and drier as high pressure will move into the area from the west. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, mid 70s in the suburbs.