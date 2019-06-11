RazzleDazzle Barbershop pampers men and empowers women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRIBECA, Manhattan — The male dominated barbershop industry has met its competition.

And it's the woman behind RazzleDazzle Barbershop. She’s pampering men, and empowering women.

It's cozy and sexy with its twinkling lights, red walls and women in corsets. The owner, Elena Linares says the barbershop is a throw back in time. “People notice the barbershop and they freak out! It’s so unique and different because it’s got a Moulin Rouge burlesque style concept.”

Her goal? To pamper men. “I was raised watching my mom pamper my dad and that to me was so wonderful. Who doesn't love to be pampered?”

The men agree, besides the great haircuts, it's a stress reliever at the end of the day. And Elena knows about stress.

She was raised in the Bronx by strict Dominican parents. She married the first guy who came along and ended up in an abusive relationship. She headed to Miami and lived in a shelter with her son to escape the abuse.

That is where she picked herself back up again, working at a Super Cuts, then becoming a franchisee.

In all that time, she never forgot the "Safe Space Shelter” using part of her earnings and experience to help women who were just like her.

And in giving back to herself-, she followed her dream opening RazzleDazzle barbershop-and it took off! She now has 4 RazzleDazzles in Florida and now her newest one here in New York.

This Thursday, June 13th, is RazzleDazzle’s grand opening, it is a fundraiser with proceeds going to the Franklin Women's Shelter in the Bronx.

