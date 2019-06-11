Public hearing on efforts to replace Rikers Island with smaller jails

Posted 9:48 AM, June 11, 2019, by , Updated at 09:49AM, June 11, 2019

As efforts to close Rikers Island jail facility and replace it with smaller jails in the boroughs continue, local officials are asking the community to sound off.

In Manhattan, the proposal is undergoing the official Uniform Land Use Review Procedure, which involves a new 450-foot tower at 124-125 White St., the current Manhattan Detention Complex.

The hearing is part of an effort to ensure the broader community has an input and will help inform the formal ULURP opinion.

A hearing will be held at the Pace University Student Center.

Those who attend the hearing can testify for about two minutes.

If you want to submit longer written testimonies, send them to info@manhattanbp.nyc.gov with the phrase “Borough-Based Jails Testimony” in the subject line.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.