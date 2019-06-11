No. 1 train partially suspended after person struck by train: MTA

NEW YORK — Expect service delays and disruptions on the No. 1 train line Tuesday morning after a person was struck by a train.

A customer was struck by a No. 1 train at 191 street in the Fort George section of Manhattan, the MTA tweeted.

There is currently no 1 train service between 145 St and Van Cortlandt Park-242 St in both directions.

Some No. 3 trains are running local between 96 St and Chambers St in both directions.

For service between Manhattan the Bronx, the MTA is offering a courtesy pass for continuing train and bus service.

Commuters should consider taking the nearby Bx7 bus.

For service in the Bronx between Marble Hill 225 St, 231 St, 238 St and Van Cortlandt Park 242 St, commuters are suggested to take the nearby Bx9 bus.